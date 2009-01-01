Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil in coolant: 2012 GTI 155 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Salt Water Posts 418 Oil in coolant: 2012 GTI 155 I rode for about 4-5 hours yesterday, and my seat was getting hot. When I got home, I see lots of milkshake sludge in my coolant and my oil was low. 1/2 quart brought it back up to the dipstick low mark. I am about to change the oil, so I only needed enough to flush the ski.



I have a leaky ride plate, which I normally top up the coolant about 2-3 times for the season. Its not leaking bad enough for me to worry about it. I read that my oil cooler might be bad, but I am trying to figure out where is my oil cooler. Is that the ride plate or is the oil cooler different?



How do I know if I have coolant in the oil as well?



It was nerve racking riding home. Once, low oil pressure light flashed on, but then it went away and never came back. When I got to the meeting location, there was oil on the dipstick, so I knew I had oil. The coolant was pressurized, but I topped it up a little after it cooled down, before we left to return home. The seat felt hot on the ride home, and would feel cooler when I went faster.



How hot does the engines run normally? This was my first long ride with this ski. This is my 3rd season with it.



