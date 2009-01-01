Posted a wtb ad for an SXR exhaust outlet elbow, got this response:
Hello I have The rubber elbow thing that bolts to the stock exhaust outlet laying down here with me in interesting price and good to purchase.if still interested you can pm me on my mail derbykaren400@gmail.com for pics and more information.
Thanks
Derby
Looks suspicious at the very least. Checked his activity, looks like he sent a similarly worded message to another member looking for a 550SX crankshaft