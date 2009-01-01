Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2022 Location Arkansas Age 24 Posts 2 1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer So for my 1992 XP is there an aftermarket setup to replace the air intake silencer. Will this increase air flow and horsepower because it looks really constricted or is it not worth it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,128 Blog Entries 6 Re: 1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer Originally Posted by amihelich Originally Posted by So for my 1992 XP is there an aftermarket setup to replace the air intake silencer. Will this increase air flow and horsepower because it looks really constricted or is it not worth it?

and so it would seem to be an obvious mod.



But at the most you will get a slight acceleration increase, not any

real gains in peak HP or rpm.





Bill M.



Reverse Jetting will give you a good increase in acceleration

and power. It will feel like an extra 100cc.



But I also recommend cleaning up the usual vacuum leaks

first for increased reliability. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





