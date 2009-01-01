 1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer
  Today, 01:06 AM
    amihelich
    amihelich is offline
    PWCToday Newbie amihelich's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2022
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    24
    Posts
    2

    1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer

    So for my 1992 XP is there an aftermarket setup to replace the air intake silencer. Will this increase air flow and horsepower because it looks really constricted or is it not worth it?
  Today, 02:54 AM
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,128
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer

    Stock Sea Doo flame arrestors and the silencer look restrictive,
    and so it would seem to be an obvious mod.

    But at the most you will get a slight acceleration increase, not any
    real gains in peak HP or rpm.


    Bill M.

    Reverse Jetting will give you a good increase in acceleration
    and power. It will feel like an extra 100cc.

    But I also recommend cleaning up the usual vacuum leaks
    first for increased reliability.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


