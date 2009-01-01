|
|
-
1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer
So for my 1992 XP is there an aftermarket setup to replace the air intake silencer. Will this increase air flow and horsepower because it looks really constricted or is it not worth it?
-
Re: 1992 Seadoo XP Air Intake Silencer
Stock Sea Doo flame arrestors and the silencer look restrictive,
Originally Posted by amihelich
So for my 1992 XP is there an aftermarket setup to replace the air intake silencer. Will this increase air flow and horsepower because it looks really constricted or is it not worth it?
and so it would seem to be an obvious mod.
But at the most you will get a slight acceleration increase, not any
real gains in peak HP or rpm.
Bill M.
Reverse Jetting will give you a good increase in acceleration
and power. It will feel like an extra 100cc.
But I also recommend cleaning up the usual vacuum leaks
first for increased reliability.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
