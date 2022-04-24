|
BUYERS BEWARE: User Maverickjone911 is a THIEF. Do Not Send Him Money.
All.
I put an ad out for a honda drain tube a few weeks back, and PWCToday user Maverickjone911 responded...sent me his number. We chatted, he sent me some pictures, and I wound up sending him $55 via Paypal (to: alfredmalaba26@yahoo.com). He has since ghosted me and wont respond. I attach the DM showing his initial reach out to me. Dont send your money to this POS.
Screenshot 2022-04-24 202050.png
