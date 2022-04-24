All-

I posted a wanted ad for a Honda oil drain tube a few weeks back. Newbie user Maverickjone911 responded, and sent me his telephone number. Long story short, I sent him $55 via Paypal, and he has since ghosted me and wont respond to anything.
Posting this for everyone's awareness. Screenshot 2022-04-24 202050.png

His paypal address: Alredmalaba26@yahoo.com

Hope he doesn't screw anyone else. Cheers.