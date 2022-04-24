Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PWCTODAY user Maverickjone911 is a THIEF. Beware. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2009 Location Baltimore Posts 9 PWCTODAY user Maverickjone911 is a THIEF. Beware. All-



I posted a wanted ad for a Honda oil drain tube a few weeks back. Newbie user Maverickjone911 responded, and sent me his telephone number. Long story short, I sent him $55 via Paypal, and he has since ghosted me and wont respond to anything.

Posting this for everyone's awareness. Screenshot 2022-04-24 202050.png



His paypal address: Alredmalaba26@yahoo.com



Hope he doesn't screw anyone else. Cheers. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules