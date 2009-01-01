|
|
-
Kawi 550, handle bars, comfortable angle
Want to get some opinions on handle bar angles.. What's good angle that is more of a matching angle for hands and wrists? The stock one that's on my 86 kawi 550 is almost on a 45 degree and which doesn't seem to be a good natural angle for the hand and wrists.
