Thread: 951 DI Exhaust

Just rebuilt the motor in my ski and noticed the flange where the head pipe meets the stinger is eaten away on one side from salt. Is this going to seal when I put it back in or do I need a new head pipe? This is where the copper ring goes and it is no longer flat.
No idea but I have several 951 exhaust pipes laying around, all are from fresh-water skis
Shipping is going to be the issue and I know that is going to be expensive
