 951 DI Exhaust
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: 951 DI Exhaust

  1. Today, 03:41 PM #1
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    35

    951 DI Exhaust

    Just rebuilt the motor in my ski and noticed the flange where the head pipe meets the stinger is eaten away on one side from salt. Is this going to seal when I put it back in or do I need a new head pipe? This is where the copper ring goes and it is no longer flat.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:39 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,740

    Re: 951 DI Exhaust

    No idea but I have several 951 exhaust pipes laying around, all are from fresh-water skis
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:09 PM #3
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    35

    Re: 951 DI Exhaust

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    No idea but I have several 951 exhaust pipes laying around, all are from fresh-water skis
    How much would you want for one?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:12 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,740

    Re: 951 DI Exhaust

    Shipping is going to be the issue and I know that is going to be expensive
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:47 PM #5
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    35

    Re: 951 DI Exhaust

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Shipping is going to be the issue and I know that is going to be expensive
    Let me know what you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 