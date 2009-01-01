 650 aftermarket heads
  Today, 02:15 PM
    Camaro70
    Camaro70 is online now
    Frequent Poster Camaro70's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Long Island N.Y.
    Age
    47
    Posts
    162

    650 aftermarket heads

    Ocean pro $150 a piece or $250 for the pair
    mariner $100 complete with motor $500
    Pjs $200
    shipping not included.pm if interested.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    89 Kawasaki 650sx-Jetsport pipe,mariner waterbox,WC exhaust manifold dual cooled,Mariner head,mikuni Sbn44mm,jetsport intake,k&n arrestor,blowsion 4 degree bars,r&d intake grate,OP ride plate,hydro turf

    83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf

    92 X2 Coffman pipe,factory waterbox,milled head
    92 waverunner 650
