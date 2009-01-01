Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 aftermarket heads #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 47 Posts 162 650 aftermarket heads Ocean pro $150 a piece or $250 for the pair

mariner $100 complete with motor $500

Pjs $200

shipping not included.pm if interested. Attached Images 9737C45F-64D8-4A1D-9421-53254559646B.jpeg (3.85 MB, 0 views)

9737C45F-64D8-4A1D-9421-53254559646B.jpeg (3.85 MB, 0 views) 829B9D0E-C3E8-495A-AC1B-AEE723A41900.jpeg (3.76 MB, 0 views)

829B9D0E-C3E8-495A-AC1B-AEE723A41900.jpeg (3.76 MB, 0 views) 12BE662D-A72F-4231-8AFF-A24A69FD9003.jpeg (3.76 MB, 0 views)

12BE662D-A72F-4231-8AFF-A24A69FD9003.jpeg (3.76 MB, 0 views) 441AE774-9D3F-4ED6-97DE-AD2AA0B7A694.jpeg (2.95 MB, 0 views)

441AE774-9D3F-4ED6-97DE-AD2AA0B7A694.jpeg (2.95 MB, 0 views) 0FBE11E7-ED57-4B68-B5F9-AD491BF74005.jpeg (2.46 MB, 0 views)

0FBE11E7-ED57-4B68-B5F9-AD491BF74005.jpeg (2.46 MB, 0 views) 5F4B106C-B350-44C4-AC01-1F6FD324E7DC.jpeg (2.59 MB, 0 views) 89 Kawasaki 650sx-Jetsport pipe,mariner waterbox,WC exhaust manifold dual cooled,Mariner head,mikuni Sbn44mm,jetsport intake,k&n arrestor,blowsion 4 degree bars,r&d intake grate,OP ride plate,hydro turf



83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf



92 X2 Coffman pipe,factory waterbox,milled head

92 waverunner 650 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) Storbeck, SxiPro Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules