 02 Seadoo GTI Partout
  Today, 12:16 PM #1
    02 Seadoo GTI Partout

    Parting out a 2002 Sea doo GTI. I will post updates as items are sold. Engine has not been tested or head removed yet for inspection. Engine believed to be water logged, locked up.

    Send PM with what part/parts you are interested in.

    Paypal, Venmo, and cash payment accepted.

    Will ship.

    Local pick up also available, in Raleigh, NC 27615.

  Today, 12:19 PM #2
    Re: 02 Seadoo GTI Partout

    Front seat sold.
