Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 02 Seadoo GTI Partout #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,131 02 Seadoo GTI Partout Parting out a 2002 Sea doo GTI. I will post updates as items are sold. Engine has not been tested or head removed yet for inspection. Engine believed to be water logged, locked up.



Send PM with what part/parts you are interested in.



Paypal, Venmo, and cash payment accepted.



Will ship.



Local pick up also available, in Raleigh, NC 27615.



11E6479E-F837-40E9-93DB-15A162E7A0D2.jpeg





Front seat sold.

