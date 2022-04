Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Blue Sudco 38 Keihin #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 64 Posts 551 Blue Sudco 38 Keihin Attachment 573967Attachment 573968Attachment 573969Attachment 573970Attachment 573971



Thought these blue Sudcos were all 42's, apparently not. This is a 38mm down pull carb, so this would be fine for an SX, or I guess it would be ok with a throttle wheel on an X2. VERY clean on the inside, a little crusty on the outside, but all the screws turned easily enough. $100 shipped plus PP fees. 06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,047 Re: Blue Sudco 38 Keihin Does it have the brass dump tube or conventional ventri atomizer ? #3 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 64 Posts 551 Re: Blue Sudco 38 Keihin Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Does it have the brass dump tube or conventional ventri atomizer ? 06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules