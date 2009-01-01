Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Troubleshooting your fuel system is crazy easy and simple and cheap to do #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,290 Blog Entries 5 Troubleshooting your fuel system is crazy easy and simple and cheap to do More fun stuff.

I see so much bad/incomplete/misguided info on this subject...figured I'd put something together to help make sense of it.



First off, the moment you have a fueling issue, no, you don't need to immediately "rebuild your carb with genuine mikuni parts...", no matter how many times this gets posted by "helpful" folks, and even though you might need to do a rebuild...doing that as a first step is the exact opposite of actually using your brain to troubleshoot in a logical manner. If you like to fix things accidentally, then go ahead and just start rebuilding and/or replacing parts until your issue magically disappears. If you want to actually understand your issue and only rebuild/replace what needs doing to actually resolve your issue, then keep reading.



Step 1:

Actually understand how your fuel system works.

(For this example I am using a very basic Yamaha single carb setup. Your details may vary a bit. Relax. I understand the differences and variations. You don't need to tell me about them, lol.)



See the picture.



You put fuel in your fuel tank.



The carb has a fuel pump, diaphragm style. It uses pulses from the crankcase to move the diaphragm and create a suction. It sucks the fuel through the fuel system, uses the fuel to pressurize inside the carb, then returns all excess fuel to the fuel tank via the fuel return line. It's a closed loop system. Very common.



The pathway from the tank to the carb is simple. Fuel travels upward, under suction, through the fuel pickup tube (ON or RES), over to the fuel selector (item 8), then over to the fuel filter (item 1, which also functions as a water separator), then over to the inlet fitting on the carb.



It is important to note that as fuel exits the tank, air must be allowed to enter to compensate for the volume of fuel lost. There is a check valve (item 17) that is designed to allow air into the tank (via the fuel vent line) while preventing fuel from exiting through this line (unless excess pressure build up occurs in the tank).



1650461282915_image001.png



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,290 Blog Entries 5 Re: Troubleshooting your fuel system is crazy easy and simple and cheap to do Step 2:

Get the supplies you need to troubleshoot.

You need 2 things. A 1/4" barbed coupling and a few feet of clear vinyle tubing, also 1/4".



1650461282915_image002.png1650461282907_image003.png



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,290 Blog Entries 5 Re: Troubleshooting your fuel system is crazy easy and simple and cheap to do Step 3:

OK, so now you're suspicious that your ski is starving for fuel, so it's time to determine why.



What are the really basic possibilities/variables?

A) Carb isn't doing its job.

B) Fuel system isn't doing its job.

C) Both.



So ask yourself...How well can a carb do its job if the fuel system isn't able to perform as it should? It can't. The mostest bestest workingest carb on the planet can't make your engine run correctly if the fuel system is sh1tted up, right? Even better, if you believe (via guessing) that your carb is sh1tted up inside, what do you think your fuel system looks like inside? So, with all this basic common sense floating around, why would it make any sense to even touch the carb before you've tested and troubleshoot the fuel system...especially when this can be done easily and in minutes? I know why, cuz random strangers on the interwebs posted, "Start by rebuilding your carb with genuine mikuni parts....", Bwaaaaahahahaha!!



Google Parrot Meme-2.jpg



