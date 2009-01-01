|
WTB 550sx parts. Prop, rideplate
Im looking for a aftermarket prop and rideplate for my 93 550sx.
prop- I have a sbn44, waterbox, coffman half pipe. So maybe a skat 15/5? Not sure
what do you think?
rideplate- looking for an ocean pro finned (preferably the long one) or jet dynamics.
I have cash or tons of parts to trade. Some Kawasaki, mostly Yamaha.
