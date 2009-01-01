Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 550sx parts. Prop, rideplate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 92 WTB 550sx parts. Prop, rideplate Im looking for a aftermarket prop and rideplate for my 93 550sx.



prop- I have a sbn44, waterbox, coffman half pipe. So maybe a skat 15/5? Not sure what do you think?



rideplate- looking for an ocean pro finned (preferably the long one) or jet dynamics.



