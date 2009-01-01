Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rd#5 Hot Products & Anderson Powersport Best of the West - Huntington Beach Moto Surf #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 835 Rd#5 Hot Products & Anderson Powersport Best of the West - Huntington Beach Moto Surf The Hot Products & Anderson Powersports

Best of the West Series Round # 5

The Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Rickter Freeide Exhibition

May 7 & 8, 2022

Huntington Beach Pier (southside)

Presented by

Hydro-Turf, Jettrim, Impros, Cometic, Klotz

RB Components, Circuit Jet Sports, Jet World Powersports, Worx Racing Components, K River Investements, Jettribe, Yamaha, Go Fast, TC Freeride, Sharq Skinz, Go Lake Havasu, Rizinwild, M&M Powersports, Blowsion, Mohave Mortgage, Pro Watercraft, Kommander Industries, Moto-Option, 321 Kawasaki, Works H20 Designs, Kawasaki, Oakley, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, Ultimate Watercraft, Throttle Junkie, Mike Follmer Specialties, The Watercraft Journal, West Coast Watercraft Club & Pro-Rider Magazine





It's baaaack!!! The 3rd Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride, May 7 & 8 at the Huntington Beach Pier (south side)! This much anticipated event will feature 2 days of IJSBA sanctioned watercraft racing and the Rickter Freeride Exhibition. Below is the important information you will need for this event:





VERY IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ!!!!!





Registration: Registration is open. Please click the link for the entry form. https://form.jotform.com/220835670651153

Please get pre-registered!! Pre-registration will close on Monday, May 2nd!



Please note that money is NOT required to be pre-registered only the entry form is required. This race is Round #5 of The Hot Products & Anderson Powersports "Best of the West" series Presented by Hydro-Turf, Jettrim, Impros Cometic & Klotz. This round is a cumulative 2 day event. The overall winner is decided from the 4 moto's over the 2 day event (same format as in 2018 & 2019). Your entry fee covers both days of racing. Please pre-register at your earliest convenience.

Questions, please email dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com if you have any questions. Thank you!!



Pro payout is guaranteed 50% of pro entries/class. Must have 6 on line to pay 1st-3rd, less than 6, 1st & 2nd place only.

This event is a IJSBA World Finals qualifier (counts as 1 round).





Pit Parking: The City of Huntington Beach has granted access to the lot off Huntington Drive & PCH for this event (same pit parking lot as we used in 2019). This lot will accommodate all race teams, enclosed trailers & motorhomes (dry camping only, no hook ups). All parking is 1st come, 1st serve. Pits open on Friday at 8:00 am.



Pit Parking Fees: All teams towing a trailer will pay a $100 parking fee which covers 3 days of parking (this covers the vehicle and the trailer). If coming Saturday/Sunday only, parking fee for vehicles towing a trailer is $30/day/vehicle & trailer. Motorhomes/RVs/Toy Haulers, etc. will be charged an additional fee based on how many parking spots are used. Please note that each additional parking spot taken will be charged $30/space/day. This fee will be paid at registration on Friday or Saturday morning. If "carpooling" with another racer, please indicate the rider you will be carpooling with for verification purposes. Only 1 parking fee will be charged if carpooling (same as was done in 2019). Racers not towing a vehicle (ski in the bed of your truck) or additional passenger vehicles will be charged $30/day/vehicle. Fees must be paid at registration.



Beach Access: There will be beach access from the parking lot. The use of UTV's are allowed to move equipment (Ski, Runabout, tools, fuel jug) from the parking lot to the pit area and back however we ask that you work together with other teams. However, once your ski(s) or runabout are in the pit area no UTV traffic will be allowed unless catastrophic failure and the ski must return to the parking lot. Use of the UTV during the race days is prohibited until after the race day as concluded and crowd has disbursed or permission is granted from the race director if requested during the race day.

UTV motorized vehicles are allowed on the beach, however all stand up teams must hand cart (totes, etc.) in and out only. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the designated launch/pick up area on beach. Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass (to be received at registration during initial on-site check-in). To park additional vehicles in the main lot above in the pits (see PIT PARKING above) you will be charged a parking fee of at check in.



Pit Area: The "Pit Area" will be the area to the South of the Start area on the South Side of the pier above the water line. All race teams will be allowed to bring a "pop up" style tent onto the beach to indicated their pit stall. Tents longer than 10 x 10 will be set up perpendicular to the water to maximize pit space.



Fuel: Per the HB FD, a maximum of two (2) - 5 gallon jugs will be permitted in the pit area on the beach. The fuel must be stowed on a tarp or drip tray/pan, not directly on the sand. Also, a tarp or drip pan/tray must be under the ski/runabout at all times while in the pits. All pits must have their own fire extinguisher with current tag. Please plan on bringing diapers, "zuck up" or some type of absorbent material to use when fueling.



Smoking & Alcohol: There is NO smoking or alcohol in the pits. Violation will result in immediate dq and exit of race site.



Fire Extinguisher: All racers must have currently certified fire extinguisher for your pit area!!! We will checking as part of your safety inspection upon arrival to the pits. Please make sure the certification tag is up to date.





Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at 8:00 am until 5:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



Schedule:



Friday, May 6th:

8:00 am - 5:00 pm - Pits are open to race teams for set up

10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Registration open in the pit parking lot for race teams and freeriders

10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Safety Inspection (in pit parking lot area) for all participants



Saturday & Sunday, May 7th & 8th:

It is highly recommended that if you can't make it to registration on Friday that you are at the parking lot on Saturday morning before 6:30 a.m!! All race teams must be through registration by 7:45 am on Saturday/Sunday morning so we can all head to the beach pit area.



6:30- 7:45 am - Onsite registration/safety inspection (Pit Parking Lot)

8:15- 8:45 am - Rider's Meeting (mandatory, all riders attend)

9:00- 9:55 am - Practice

10:00 am - Opening Ceremonies

10:00 am - 5:00 pm  3rd Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride

(note: Final schedule will be posted prior to race).



Awards 30 minutes after conclusion of final race on Sunday.





Note: The schedule may change prior to race day. Please check http://www.rpmracingent.com/ for all updates and information.



For all questions, please call or email Ross - rpmracingent@yahoo.com or (310) 318-4012.



A final note: I cannot stress how important this race is and how important we have a good showing and are seen as a professional group of racers. If you want surf racing to continue, please support this event!!



Sincerely,



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 318-4012

www.rpmracingent.com Attached Images 2019 HB Moto Surf Pit Parking Lot Map Overview.jpg (427.3 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules