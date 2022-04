Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Green Light for Lucy and Summer! #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 798 Green Light for Lucy and Summer! Did my inaugural launch with the ski and "Lucy" today out at Lake Mead. NO WAY could I do this anymore with my Volvo. At least there are a few drops of water left in Lake Mead but easily a 30' drop from five years ago. Oldtimers riding the lake this summer better lay off some of those beers and pay attention because there are rock mountains where there were no rock mountains before.



041722_0058.JPG Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

