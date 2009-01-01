Thread: 951 carbs

Wanted to see if any of you had an idea of what may be causing this. A couple weeks ago i had a pto piston failure due to a lean condition. The pto cylinder would either flood with fuel as i was trying to crank it or it would lean out causing the piston failure. I rebuilt the carbs with new seals pop off valve seat and needle and motor with new sleeves and pistons at .004" clearance from the walls with a .065" squish. Upon breaking the motor in midrange varied rpms during the water test and something didnt sound right and the motor started locking up. Once it cooled it cranked right up and i brought it hime and pulled the head and found this. Now the pto cylinder is rich and the mag is super lean. Both have 20 psi pop off and 1.5 turns low speed and 1/4 turn hs on mag and 1/2 hs on the pto. 6265c7df1e887e7369ad8981fd365f524b8a7805-14.jpg becc083692e7964cd9b9477c22e868e1692483a9-14.jpg