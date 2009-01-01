 951 carbs
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 951 carbs

  1. Today, 06:47 PM #1
    Rconce01
    Rconce01 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Rconce01's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    miami
    Age
    40
    Posts
    324

    951 carbs

    Wanted to see if any of you had an idea of what may be causing this. A couple weeks ago i had a pto piston failure due to a lean condition. The pto cylinder would either flood with fuel as i was trying to crank it or it would lean out causing the piston failure. I rebuilt the carbs with new seals pop off valve seat and needle and motor with new sleeves and pistons at .004" clearance from the walls with a .065" squish. Upon breaking the motor in midrange varied rpms during the water test and something didnt sound right and the motor started locking up. Once it cooled it cranked right up and i brought it hime and pulled the head and found this. Now the pto cylinder is rich and the mag is super lean. Both have 20 psi pop off and 1.5 turns low speed and 1/4 turn hs on mag and 1/2 hs on the pto. 6265c7df1e887e7369ad8981fd365f524b8a7805-14.jpg becc083692e7964cd9b9477c22e868e1692483a9-14.jpg
    Last edited by Rconce01; Today at 06:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:02 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,716

    Re: 951 carbs

    Bad crankshaft seals
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 