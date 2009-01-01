Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For sale "forged" carbon fiber x2 hood #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 40 Posts 146 For sale "forged" carbon fiber x2 hood Looking to sell this 1 of a kind X2 hood. It weighs 3.58 lbs. and does not come with hardware, uses the stock hinge and over center clamp brackets, as seen in the photo's it needs a washer behind the OC clamp bracket . The air vents are 1" x 5" and has 2 water drain vents. The finish is a 5 out of 10, I had an issue with the infusion process, which in turn caused the clear coat to have A LOT of dimples. I had already tossed a second shell because of issues and I wasn't willing to throw anougher one out, so I finished it and will sell as is for less then the next one (assuming if infuses well) It is very strong for it's weight, but definitely not indestructible. Looking to get $600 us + shipping, located in Canada but willing to ship to the USA. I'm not wanting to screw anybody over so if that seems completely out of line feel free to send me a reasonable offer, I have made other carbon parts such as JS550 pole, 650SX hood, and SJ nose and pole covers, I think I have some posts with those builds if interested. this hood is built similarly to my 650SX hood which has had no issues even with that pole slamming down on it,

If your interested or have any questions just let me know. I'm in the process of making anougher 1 to sell, if someone is interested I could change the interior venting to suit what you want.

IMG_5371.JPGIMG_5370.JPGIMG_5374.JPGIMG_5375.JPGIMG_5376.JPGIMG_5379.JPGIMG_5382.JPGIMG_5378.JPG

