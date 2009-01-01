So Im working on a jetmate for a customer who got water in the engine
Its been a long road this far:
starter relay was corroded to the point it was killing spark so I replaced it.
still not getting the skis to fire other then juice down the throat of the carb and that was very spotty at best. After going thru the carb several times I decided to check out the reeds. This is the first time Ive had to even consider the reeds might be a firing issue.
Currently ski has spark in both holes, 145psi in both holes.
Any tips for you gurus ?
here is what the Better of the two reeds look like (to me they look like hell but wanted to hear from you guys.