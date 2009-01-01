 Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 09:11 PM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    504

    Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot)

    So Im working on a jetmate for a customer who got water in the engine

    Its been a long road this far:
    starter relay was corroded to the point it was killing spark so I replaced it.

    still not getting the skis to fire other then juice down the throat of the carb and that was very spotty at best. After going thru the carb several times I decided to check out the reeds. This is the first time Ive had to even consider the reeds might be a firing issue.

    Currently ski has spark in both holes, 145psi in both holes.

    Any tips for you gurus ?
    here is what the Better of the two reeds look like (to me they look like hell but wanted to hear from you guys.

    TIA for your time and information you can share.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:12 PM #2
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    504

    Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot)

    I failed to mention they the cages have some surface cracks nothing too deep but they to exist
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:18 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,036

    Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot)

    Reeds have a lot of bad fuel goop on them and possible rust issues
    Should be replaced
    Is it sparking now ?
    just get whole reed blocks with reeds on them , good used
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 09:19 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:33 PM #4
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    504

    Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot)

    Where do you suggest I get new/replacements?
    Yes I have spark and compression
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:02 PM #5
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    504

    Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot)

    Where do you suggest I get new/replacements?
    Yes I have spark and compression
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 