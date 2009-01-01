Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot) #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 504 Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot) So Im working on a jetmate for a customer who got water in the engine



Its been a long road this far:

starter relay was corroded to the point it was killing spark so I replaced it.



still not getting the skis to fire other then juice down the throat of the carb and that was very spotty at best. After going thru the carb several times I decided to check out the reeds. This is the first time Ive had to even consider the reeds might be a firing issue.



Currently ski has spark in both holes, 145psi in both holes.



Any tips for you gurus ?

here is what the Better of the two reeds look like (to me they look like hell but wanted to hear from you guys.



TIA for your time and information you can share. Attached Images 4A717494-61F0-463E-AF7A-1E6A6DFD22F0.jpeg (3.19 MB, 4 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 504 Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot) I failed to mention they the cages have some surface cracks nothing too deep but they to exist #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,036 Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot) Reeds have a lot of bad fuel goop on them and possible rust issues

Should be replaced

Is it sparking now ?

just get whole reed blocks with reeds on them , good used Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 09:19 PM . #4 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 504 Re: Kawasaki 650 reeds (are these shot) Where do you suggest I get new/replacements?

