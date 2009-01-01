Hello,
First teardown on my 92 550sx and figured it would be a good time to clean up the cylinders and have them bored out. My question is, who does everyone go to for this? Local shops or a reliable shop to send parts out to? Can only find dirt bike shops around me and although I'm sure they would be fine wasn't sure if there are any JS Gurus who could point me in a better direction.
Thanks everyne in advance.