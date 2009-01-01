|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
550sx - options for Boring
Hello,
First teardown on my 92 550sx and figured it would be a good time to clean up the cylinders and have them bored out. My question is, who does everyone go to for this? Local shops or a reliable shop to send parts out to? Can only find dirt bike shops around me and although I'm sure they would be fine wasn't sure if there are any JS Gurus who could point me in a better direction.
Thanks everyne in advance.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- jakeruck
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules