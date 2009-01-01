Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: X2 Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Ohio Age 45 Posts 13 X2 Build 9EAC604C-ABBA-40D6-8F17-00A50276381E.jpegSo 67EB480F-CF99-4E81-BC01-F8B1EE4475D7.jpegthis started pretty much one year ago this month. A friend of a friend had heard that I was looking for a stand up ski. They knew of a guy in their camp grounds that had one and never rode it. I get the number, make a call and I am off. I meet this guy at the campground and he literally drags it out of the shed. He said he tried to ride it a couple time and it almost killed him and he hated it. This was the first X2 I ever remember seeing. I was not very excited about it but thought I would get it if the price was right and flip it if I did not like it. He went on to tell me that he got it from a buddies wife after his buddy had passed away. When all the talking was over I paid the guy and loaded it up. It was locked up and very dirty. Once home I started to see why she was locked up. I found the rings were rusted to the cylinder walls. Soaked them for a couple days and go it freed up.F8D7143A-6CB9-47E4-B21E-3732B810550A.jpegF3BAD8E3-ADD3-4CD8-873C-69EC49CBA4DC.jpeg5595CC23-9D67-490C-B927-EB5BCE28AF6C.jpeg003D7546-6659-4F5E-9379-18E6FCE9FD4C.jpegF9FF0B9E-0D7A-48C5-8CB7-506E91B5608A.jpegI was very impressed with how well all this stuff from 1986 cleaned up, they used quality hardware back then.C228598B-0EC4-4293-8400-A49CCE74A1D5.jpeg25E1F438-DC08-46BE-9642-9760FAF7C4AF.jpeg4E67A9AA-D4AE-4AF4-829C-11D51C81E30B.jpegafter a quick buff and wax she was running surprisingly well and looked pretty dang good. So off to the river I go. I had watched YouTube videos and people had talked about how hard these were to ride. So it was difficult at first but I figured it out quick and did not think it was that bad. Thats when I started realizing how much fun this thing was to ride. I had fun on my Honda, but this was a totally different animal. I like the workout and the interaction/skill/technique that it took to ride. I knew the engine was in sad shape. I decided just to run it for the summer and tear it down and rebuild over the winter. Well here we are and this is my progress so far. Big thanks to Vintagejetski.com, they have bent over backwards to help me throughout this process. Oh yea, failed to mention that my buddy loved mine so much he got one and we are actually building two!

227F920C-D3E7-43C4-AA48-9D3FA880F905.jpeg 132E03AE-E653-4155-9345-C89544B9EF85.jpeg7B0871C6-94FB-4BC3-AC0F-B1A49A6F4658.jpegI was actually headed back to the ramp on the last ride of the year when I was treated with the rear cylinder letting go. Surprised? Only that the thing ran as long as it did, we put a ton of hours on it last summer and she was awesome.

C94C1C7D-7AB0-4248-9A6F-5B16B0C40711.jpeg

And so it begins!

B3B525BB-A14D-4000-AE01-536AE6D3ED99.jpeg

39128575-7B12-48B4-ACEF-B40472285BDF.jpeg

32203329-F6D0-468E-985E-01CBA29CD7AF.jpeg

63D495E0-32EF-4425-95D5-FD4AF59A3DA6.jpeg

Attached Images CB9109E5-ED73-4040-ABD0-87D1A4FE41EE.jpeg (2.84 MB, 10 views)

CFA000BC-DB90-4815-9774-1F2558CA277E.jpeg

CD21679C-12B5-4FEA-916F-C38294A7E007.jpeg

AF562D96-2B6A-42A0-82CE-C341795B51F2.jpeg

39DB22A1-EFAD-4A4D-A6D6-ED397197FADD.jpeg

7B406108-0F1A-4362-836A-20140045B9C5.jpeg

6CA05C10-299B-44F7-A76D-B389B17E5A97.jpeg

839BBFAA-4D8F-4853-AF2E-F406ECAB5357.jpeg

D71FA906-5321-48DE-9C64-3B9E9E9E810A.jpeg

96C6FC35-853D-42D9-90F9-A7B0FE88C5DF.jpeg

8C914F0B-B640-4628-A89D-B3E16672CC65.jpeg

191F2E71-A831-4C9B-9AA0-FD60C50DC561.jpeg

Still waiting on the seat cover and the hydro turf for the side rail bumpers. Will add more pics as I make progress.

Sorry, I tried to reformat the top post so it read better. I did it on my phone and now it wont let me edit it. I decided to go with a vinyl wrap, not sure how it will last but we will see. Since my buddies needed fiberglass work he is having that done and his painted. I will update with pics when his is back. It is the first time I have wrapped anything and I should not have gone with carbon fiber. The lines get all distorted when you stretch it. The lines are distorted in a few places, but not bad for the first go around. I am thinking it might be my winter project to just wrap it every year if this seems to hold up well. I am new to the X2, so I am open to anything you guys see that I may be doing wrong, let me know!

First off, nice work on the revival! Secondly holy crud that GPO bumper fits like @$$ lol

You can only edit your post for the first 10 minutes or so and then the feature goes away

Thanks! In its defense, it is not tightened down yet. I just set it on there and dropped the Allen screws down through.



