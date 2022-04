Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas impeller for sale XP and GTX 800 $150.00 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,708 Solas impeller for sale XP and GTX 800 $150.00 Solas SD-SC-XI impeller for sale this is a 17-24 pitch and is listed for heavily modified skis only, fits 140mm pumps only, a stock ski is not going to pull this impeller, these list new for $247.95 I am asking $170.00 shipped in the lower 48 Attached Images IMG_20220413_144129467_BURST004.jpg (3.69 MB, 2 views)

IMG_20220413_144129467_BURST004.jpg (3.69 MB, 2 views) IMG_20220413_144147185_BURST001.jpg (2.35 MB, 2 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

