 Skat Trak 440 Impeller 15.5 and Coupler Removal Tool
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:45 PM #1
    550Nut
    550Nut is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Tucson, AZ
    Age
    31
    Posts
    29

    Skat Trak 440 Impeller 15.5 and Coupler Removal Tool

    Skat Trak 55 or 15.5 pitch impeller

    Leading edges are in excellent condition

    Only has a few hours of use

    Outside Edges have wear from rubbing on pump liner

    Also have a coupler removal tool

    $75 for impeller

    $45 for coupler tool
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 