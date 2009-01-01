|
Skat Trak 440 Impeller 15.5 and Coupler Removal Tool
Skat Trak 55 or 15.5 pitch impeller
Leading edges are in excellent condition
Only has a few hours of use
Outside Edges have wear from rubbing on pump liner
Also have a coupler removal tool
$75 for impeller
$45 for coupler tool
