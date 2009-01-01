 97 GTX Compression Numbers
pxctoday

    97 GTX Compression Numbers

    Hi,

    I have a 97 GTX with 130-135 compression on both cylinders. Rotax 787. 293 hours. Cold engine. One plug left in on each test. Verified compression gauge accuracy. Are these ok numbers? I know compression should be high 140's, but wasn't sure if my numbers were acceptable or not.

    Thanks,

    Chris L.
