Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GTX Compression Numbers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Worley Age 36 Posts 3 97 GTX Compression Numbers Hi,



I have a 97 GTX with 130-135 compression on both cylinders. Rotax 787. 293 hours. Cold engine. One plug left in on each test. Verified compression gauge accuracy. Are these ok numbers? I know compression should be high 140's, but wasn't sure if my numbers were acceptable or not.



Thanks,



Chris L. Last edited by cluke50; Today at 12:01 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules