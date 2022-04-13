Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Back Flushing Your Motor Made Easy #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,274 Blog Entries 5 Back Flushing Your Motor Made Easy Pictures coming in a bit.



No matter how careful you are, if you ride long enough you are bound to pick up crap in a cooling line...someday...sometime.



Disclaimer: Yes, I get that you can install strainers. I'm well aware of them. I've seen them. And every person I've seen running them in my area seems to experience plenty of events (WAY more than I ever have) where they need to stop and clean them out - and they generally clog up with stuff that would have passed right through a motor plumbed without strainers...... So pick your poison. If you find that strainers work better than no strainers, for your ski and where you ride, then enjoy them....and if not, then don't. Freedom is awesome.



Anyhow, regardless of how or why or when your sh1t gets clogged up, it's great to have a plan to easily unclog your sh1t.



Also, to be clear here, I'm mainly discussing dealing with "traditional" cooling routing. By traditional, I mean that 1 or 2 cooling lines are run from the pump directly to the exhaust manifold on the motor. If you're running a set up where you're running 1 line directly to the headpipe, or maybe a line from the pump to the head, then you'd have to modify what I'm outlining here - but you can still theoretically come up with a way to flush your stuff.



So here we go.

Many times, a cooling line will get clogged at the pump, at the fittings going into the exhaust manifold, or at a head exit. If your clog has made it past the head (with a wet exhaust) or to the stinger, then your plan has to differ from what I'm outlining here. Anyhow, with a simple device (mine will be pictured later), you can easily use pressurized water from a garden hose to back flush your motor and clear out a clog. Now, you might say, why not just use compressed air? You can, and I have. However, air doesn't tend to work on something like a pebble. A pebble wedged in an elbow off the pump or going into the exhaust manifold can certainly restrict water enough to overheat/damage parts, but may allow enough air to pass by to the point where compressed air won't push it back out through the pump - but pressurized water WILL have a better chance of persuading that pebble to leave the elbow and disappear from the pump. Flowing water will also do a much more thorough job of flushing a buildup of sand out from around your cylinder sleeves than air will.....air doesn't tend to move that sh1t...too much area for "path of least resistance".



Process?

Disconnect the outlet hose(s) from the head. Attach your flushing device TO the outlet fitting(s) on the head. Blast pressurized water INTO the head. This water then also flows through the cooling passages in the cylinder, then the exhaust manifold, then the hoses to the pump, then through the fitting(s) in the pump......and hopefully the water carries the blockage culprit along with it. Because you are NOT potentially flooding your motor via a wet exhaust system with this process, there is no need to run the motor while back flushing it this way.



Ideally, you should keep a bucket under the ride plate/intake grate, to perhaps try to catch the culprit pebble or whatever it is/was. I've literally collected tiny seeds that caused a blockage. In some cases, when you turn on the water initially, you may find that you can tell there is resistance to flow, due to a blockage - and then you will suddenly notice a change in sound and visible flow - as the blockage is pushed loose and out of the motor....which is a good feeling .



You can also use a flashlight to look inside through the back of the pump to see that you have good back flow coming INTO the pump during this process.



Make sense? This has saved me from having to tear sh1t apart to find that stupid pebble a few times over the years .



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,274 Blog Entries 5 Re: Back Flushing Your Motor Made Easy Here is my flushing device.

Garden hose connects to the FGHT fitting.

Goes to a tee.

Tee splits the flow into two 3/8" barbed lines, with a ball valve on each.

Very easy to connect to 1 or 2 head outlets, and the valves come in handy as well.





20220413_072404.jpg20220413_072408.jpg20220413_072414.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules