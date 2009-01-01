Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another carb 951 3D conversion #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,702 Another carb 951 3D conversion Purchased the 3D last Saturday, engine is good , electronics are toast, I bypassed the solenoid and spun it over to check the compression, it's all good and the internals look nice and fresh, no rust.



The plan was to pull the RFI engine and put it in a clean 2000 RFI I have and sell it. Yesterday I pulled the engine, I thought I had to do a stator or flywheel swap but after checking the part numbers on the stator and flywheel it looks like it is drop it in and go.



Also I was planning on swapping out the PTO flywheel but after doing some research it looks like I can just bolt on a 951 spline coupler to the 3D PTO and drop it back in ,it's the same bolt pattern as the 951 , I checked it on a DI I had on the workbench, so easy peasy.



Hopefully today I get the RFI pulled and this one dropped back in its place.



I should have everything here to build a nice 951, I just need to get a cylinder bored to the new pistons I have here and build an engine, probably a stocker with a thinner base gasket and a set of flame arrestors and a rejetted carb and call it good. Its been a long time since I rebuilt a 951.



Pics later today.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

