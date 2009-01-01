|
|
-
Waveraider has spark & fuel but won't run
I have a 95 Waveraider Deluxe RA700 with less than 100 hrs on it. About 2 years ago it was running erratic for part of the summer and then just stopped. The engine turns over, the plugs spark but no start. I rebuilt the carbs, checked the compression and all seemed good. The only thing that was off was possibly the timing. Using a timing light with a white line on the shaft it actually seemed like it was 180 degrees off. I got frustrated and put it aside for about 6 months. Now that i'm back on it I started out by testing the CDI box thinking that could be bad. ( i also bought a good manual) Everything tested within Ohm range correctly except the Pulser Coil. It is supposed to be between 12.5 - 15. It tested at 26. Could this be the problem since I understand that the Pulser Coil sets the timing. If the timing was way off, I would have both spark & fuel but no ignition. I would appreciate an opinion on this before I start tearing the motor apart. Also, the manual says remove the motor, but it looks like I have plenty of room without taking it out.
Thanks!
