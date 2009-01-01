 go800r milky oil/water in exshaust?
  Today, 03:35 PM
    adrian187
    adrian187 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2022
    Location
    unitedkingdom
    Posts
    11

    go800r milky oil/water in exshaust?

    hi ive rebuilt my engine yamaha gp800r for the 2 time now with a lot of exspense and seem that im getting alot of milky water oil in exshaust coming from cylinders ive got perfect compression base gaskets have been fitted correct way around and second time i have added threebond too base gasket and still getting alot of milky oil/water coming from cylinders can anyone help ive changed manifold for a spare too same situation really annoying me now??
    i also seem too have a bit of popping from exhaust upon low rev/when they drop bk down checked carbs today all seems good any help would be much appreciated 130psi both cylinders!
  Today, 03:37 PM
    adrian187
    adrian187 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2022
    Location
    unitedkingdom
    Posts
    11

    Re: go800r milky oil/water in exshaust?

    forgot too mention im running premix and pulled reedvalves today crank has just oil/fuel in the bottom no milky residue?
