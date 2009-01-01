|
PWCToday Regular
650SX solenoid not working properly.
Hi all, my brand new solenoid came in today so I decided to go ahead and get it wired up. Ive had to do this procedure before and had no issues; however today I accidently put the solenoid in backwards (battery/starter prongs flipped). Realizing my mistake I turned the solenoid around and tried the starter again
.nothing. I know this picture looks a little chaotic, but all four wires from the solenoid are wired into the electric box (white/white, short orange/orange regulator, long orange/orange, black ground/ grounded with regulator bolt). What should I try first? I know my orange and white wires are connected well as I just soldered them together and taped them up.936BC4C4-BC7D-4BC2-866E-184EFC31C29D.jpeg
1986 650SX
1989 300SX
1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
