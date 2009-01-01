 95 speedster 657X engine
    95 speedster 657X engine

    Port engine will rev to 7K and stay there, no problem. but starboard engine will rev to 6K+ but after a few minutes it will drop back to 4K, runs smooth, but won't run over 4K for a few seconds and than will go back to 6K for a for a minute or so and will do it over again. I have run out of ideas on what may be wrong. I have replaced the following parts. Both rectifiers-new parts. starboard ignition coil, new ignition wires and caps, new plugs, new o ring on fuel filter. replaced both carbs that have been rebuilt with Mikuni parts. Area's checked are all associated wires connected to ignition coil, mag, rectifier's. run temp fuel line from tank to carb's to eliminate fuel valve or hose leaks. Removed exhaust muffler and hose to check for blockage, looked and tested ok. PSI on both cylinders at 152lbs. 2 new battery's voltage at 12.6 and 12.7. any help will be appreciated.
    Re: 95 speedster 657X engine

    Bypass the pet**** (fuel selector valve) and see what that does , also a good possibility that the stator is going out, you would have to do an AC voltage check on that pretty much right after it starts acting up.
