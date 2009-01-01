Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 speedster 657X engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 113 95 speedster 657X engine Port engine will rev to 7K and stay there, no problem. but starboard engine will rev to 6K+ but after a few minutes it will drop back to 4K, runs smooth, but won't run over 4K for a few seconds and than will go back to 6K for a for a minute or so and will do it over again. I have run out of ideas on what may be wrong. I have replaced the following parts. Both rectifiers-new parts. starboard ignition coil, new ignition wires and caps, new plugs, new o ring on fuel filter. replaced both carbs that have been rebuilt with Mikuni parts. Area's checked are all associated wires connected to ignition coil, mag, rectifier's. run temp fuel line from tank to carb's to eliminate fuel valve or hose leaks. Removed exhaust muffler and hose to check for blockage, looked and tested ok. PSI on both cylinders at 152lbs. 2 new battery's voltage at 12.6 and 12.7. any help will be appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,694 Re: 95 speedster 657X engine Bypass the pet**** (fuel selector valve) and see what that does , also a good possibility that the stator is going out, you would have to do an AC voltage check on that pretty much right after it starts acting up. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:38 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

