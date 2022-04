Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anyone ran GP1200R carbs on their Kawi 1100? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2012 Location NC Posts 275 Anyone ran GP1200R carbs on their Kawi 1100? I know a lot of people run the GP1200 carbs but what about the 1200R carbs? I've got a mint condition set w/ T handle adjusters I'd like to run. I drew up an adapter plate in CAD but before I get it made I wanted to see if theres any issues with the 1200R carbs that I'm overlooking? I had to remove the fuel pumps to get them to fit so I'll have to run 1 or 2 external mikuni pumps. Anything else? Thanks!



Personally I wouldn't , those are I body carbs which are a b!tch to tune and they just don't flow and meter as well as the regular GP 1200 carbs, they were designed to meet emissions not for performance

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,265 Blog Entries 1 Re: Anyone ran GP1200R carbs on their Kawi 1100? I run the mikuni 44sbn rack from 1200 carbs on my zxi 1100 with rhaas adapter plate. I picked up a little more low end and just a hair more top end. Not enough to spend that amount of money on my other 1100. Stick with the dry pipe mod a good prop and shaved head. I wouldn't waste your time or money on the larger carbs unless you are racing and/or heavily porting your cylinders. 701 Jetmate

