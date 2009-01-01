Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fog again before first start? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Hatboro Age 38 Posts 64 Fog again before first start? My JS300 still has the stock choke, thus no primer pump. As much as I enjoy riding, modifying the ski isn't in my wheelhouse. Plus sometimes that choke comes in handy when the ski is temperamental.



Anyway, the first start of the season always involves excessive cranking to get fuel going. I'll crank for a 5 count or slightly more and let the starter cool down, sometimes 10 tries of this spread out over a half hour before it starts. Then I'm good for the season.



Should I be fogging the cylinder before I even start or is that going to just foul the plug and make starting even harder? I feel like that cylinder takes some wear and tear on the first start of the season when there's nothing much in terms of lubrication. Last edited by HotDogger; Today at 09:52 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,266 Blog Entries 5 Re: Fog again before first start? Be nicer to your starter. Just dump a squirt of premix straight down the carb throat before starting. Without a primer, just dunk a length of fuel or primer line into a jug of premix fuel. Then hold your thumb over the open end of the fuel line....like putting your thumb over the open end of a straw to lift milk out of your glass at the restaurant to then blow it at your brother. Then just snake the fuel line into the flame arrestor and use your mouth to blow the premix into the carb. Simple. Your ski will then fire right up without putting your starter through more hell.



Make basic physics your pal. Your ski will thank you.



