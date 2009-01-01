Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 GTX RFI 787 and 2001 GTX 951 DI Pump ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Braselton Ga Posts 1 2000 GTX RFI 787 and 2001 GTX 951 DI Pump ? Hey all, need some help here. I purchased a 2000 GTX with the 787 motor. I also purchased a 2001 GTX 951 DI without the motor and pump. Basically the hull minus most electronics. The 2001 DI hull is in really nice shape and my 2000 RFI hull came from saltwater and you can tell. I dont have a problem with putting the 787 motor in the newer hull but would really like to use the 787 pump assembly also. I was looking at the pump support plate and they are removable. I doubt Seadoo would change the hull for the 2 different motors when all they needed to do was swap the support plate. Can these plates be swapped? Everything else is good to go. Front motor mount modified, exhaust modified. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

