Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location New Hampshire Posts 146 Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting I just pulled my stock pump off of my 96 XP to replace with an RFI pump. The RFI pump I bought did not come with the water inlet intake fitting. I was going to use the one from my XP pump but thr fitting tube was really stuck. So I went and ordered a new one, and the aluminum replacement version showed up.



This aluminum tube is too big for the hole in the RFI pump. Comparing the two pumps, the XP pump looks like the threaded hole is actually a little better.



I have searched everyone online, manuals, partzilla, etc. I cannot figure out why my RFI pump has a different size threaded water intake hole, and I cannot figure out what part # to buy to fit it.



Has anyone ever ran into this??



Sent from my SM-G991U using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,018 Re: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting Tap that hole and get er dun , 1/4 pipe , your modifying stuff , that 140 big hub pump came off a three seater , no threads is how they come on late model three seaters , o ring in pump shoe , #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location New Hampshire Posts 146 Re: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Tap that hole and get er dun , 1/4 pipe , your modifying stuff , that 140 big hub pump came off a three seater , no threads is how they come on late model three seaters , o ring in pump shoe ,



Will the 1/4 pipe thread match the threads on the fitting part I bought?



