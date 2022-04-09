 Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting
  Today, 12:00 PM
    rydog
    Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting

    I just pulled my stock pump off of my 96 XP to replace with an RFI pump. The RFI pump I bought did not come with the water inlet intake fitting. I was going to use the one from my XP pump but thr fitting tube was really stuck. So I went and ordered a new one, and the aluminum replacement version showed up.

    This aluminum tube is too big for the hole in the RFI pump. Comparing the two pumps, the XP pump looks like the threaded hole is actually a little better.

    I have searched everyone online, manuals, partzilla, etc. I cannot figure out why my RFI pump has a different size threaded water intake hole, and I cannot figure out what part # to buy to fit it.

    Has anyone ever ran into this??

  Today, 12:11 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting

    Tap that hole and get er dun , 1/4 pipe , your modifying stuff , that 140 big hub pump came off a three seater , no threads is how they come on late model three seaters , o ring in pump shoe ,
  Today, 12:25 PM
    rydog
    Re: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Tap that hole and get er dun , 1/4 pipe , your modifying stuff , that 140 big hub pump came off a three seater , no threads is how they come on late model three seaters , o ring in pump shoe ,
    It is strange because the hole does have threads down in it...just too small. Hopefully those threads will not interfere with the tapping.

    Will the 1/4 pipe thread match the threads on the fitting part I bought?

