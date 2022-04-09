|
|
-
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting
Tap that hole and get er dun , 1/4 pipe , your modifying stuff , that 140 big hub pump came off a three seater , no threads is how they come on late model three seaters , o ring in pump shoe ,
-
Re: Need Help With RFI Pump, Water Intake Pump Fitting
It is strange because the hole does have threads down in it...just too small. Hopefully those threads will not interfere with the tapping.
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Tap that hole and get er dun , 1/4 pipe , your modifying stuff , that 140 big hub pump came off a three seater , no threads is how they come on late model three seaters , o ring in pump shoe ,
Will the 1/4 pipe thread match the threads on the fitting part I bought?
Sent from my SM-G991U using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules