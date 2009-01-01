|
Kawasaki 650 750 parts. Carbs, water boxes,etc
Kehein 3 jet 40 duals rebuilt never ran 250
big pin intake manifold 35
small pin intake manifold 30
650sx drilled stock water box 50
shortened x2 water box 50
650sx red pole 125 needs pole bushings
650sx pole spring 45
Oem lanyard kill switch with trim switch 75
Skat trak trim nozzle for 140 pump 275
mikuni Bn 44 parts carb 25 D0E204B5-5629-459E-9C9E-6D4A84C7E366.jpeg
