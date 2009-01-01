Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 750 parts. Carbs, water boxes,etc #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 27 Posts 130 Kawasaki 650 750 parts. Carbs, water boxes,etc Kehein 3 jet 40 duals rebuilt never ran 250

big pin intake manifold 35

small pin intake manifold 30

650sx drilled stock water box 50

shortened x2 water box 50

650sx red pole 125 needs pole bushings

650sx pole spring 45

Oem lanyard kill switch with trim switch 75

Skat trak trim nozzle for 140 pump 275

mikuni Bn 44 parts carb 25

