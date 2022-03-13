 750 custom cylinder
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:25 AM #1
    623pwr
    623pwr is offline
    PWCToday Regular 623pwr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Waconia, MN
    Age
    47
    Posts
    122
    Blog Entries
    1

    750 custom cylinder

    I am selling a cylinder and manifold set for a 750ss small pin. I don't know much about the set up but does appear to be decked. I abandoned the build and lost interest.

    Cylinder has extreme porting
    -It appears to have bigger sleeves.
    80mm bore.

    Manifold 1 R&D:.
    Clearance for a factory head pipe

    Manifold 2: Coffman's manifold, the bolt holes are clocked the opposite way.

    If you need more photos please ask.

    $650.00
    + Pp fees and shipping

    Thanks, Dave
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 