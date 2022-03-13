Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 custom cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2011 Location Waconia, MN Age 47 Posts 122 Blog Entries 1 750 custom cylinder I am selling a cylinder and manifold set for a 750ss small pin. I don't know much about the set up but does appear to be decked. I abandoned the build and lost interest.



Cylinder has extreme porting

-It appears to have bigger sleeves.

80mm bore.



Manifold 1 R&D:.

Clearance for a factory head pipe



Manifold 2: Coffman's manifold, the bolt holes are clocked the opposite way.



If you need more photos please ask.



$650.00

+ Pp fees and shipping



Attached Images PXL_20220402_191245734.jpg (4.63 MB, 1 views)

