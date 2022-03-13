|
750 custom cylinder
I am selling a cylinder and manifold set for a 750ss small pin. I don't know much about the set up but does appear to be decked. I abandoned the build and lost interest.
Cylinder has extreme porting
-It appears to have bigger sleeves.
80mm bore.
Manifold 1 R&D:.
Clearance for a factory head pipe
Manifold 2: Coffman's manifold, the bolt holes are clocked the opposite way.
If you need more photos please ask.
$650.00
+ Pp fees and shipping
Thanks, Dave
