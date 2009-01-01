Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt motor wont start #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 30 Posts 240 Rebuilt motor wont start As the title would suggest I just rebuilt the engine in my rxt-x 260 2012. I used all OEM parts, installed a new fuel pump (verfied working at fuel rail) and a new supercharger. The damn thing won start and it's driving me nuts. I have verified that I have spark, verified that the fuel injector are spraying in a good pattern, and verified compression. I had the cylinder lightly honed at a shop and replaced the rings on all the pistons. I had 130, 130, 90 psi but, since the rings have not seated yet, and there was no oil in the cylinders I poured a little oil down the cylinders and now I'm getting 160 160 160. Obviously that will drop when the oil settles, but all cyinders are reading the same. I was able to get it to start for half a second by pouring a small amount of gas into each cylinder.



Im at a Loss, my only guess is that the motor is slightly out of time. and it getting fuel delivered AFTER the spark. what do you guys thing is going on? 1 2014 seadoo GTR

1 1996 seadoo gsx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) daget24 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules