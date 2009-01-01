As the title would suggest I just rebuilt the engine in my rxt-x 260 2012. I used all OEM parts, installed a new fuel pump (verfied working at fuel rail) and a new supercharger. The damn thing won start and it's driving me nuts. I have verified that I have spark, verified that the fuel injector are spraying in a good pattern, and verified compression. I had the cylinder lightly honed at a shop and replaced the rings on all the pistons. I had 130, 130, 90 psi but, since the rings have not seated yet, and there was no oil in the cylinders I poured a little oil down the cylinders and now I'm getting 160 160 160. Obviously that will drop when the oil settles, but all cyinders are reading the same. I was able to get it to start for half a second by pouring a small amount of gas into each cylinder.
Im at a Loss, my only guess is that the motor is slightly out of time. and it getting fuel delivered AFTER the spark. what do you guys thing is going on?