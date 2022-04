Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hole on the top of my Kawasaki 650 block #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 86 Hole on the top of my Kawasaki 650 block Does anyone know what this little screw hole is for? I didnít have it on the old redhead engine. Iíve noticed it looks like something used to be screwed in there by the scratching. Any advice helps, thanks. Attached Images 338FF731-2476-444C-9806-8FFB3203D63D.jpeg (4.38 MB, 5 views)

1989 300SX

1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

1986 650SX1989 300SX1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIIITwo 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) JonnyX2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules