Thread: Wossner pistons

 Wossner pistons
Wossner pistons

    smokejumper
    Wossner pistons

    Hi,

    anyone used wossner pistons in 550sx and actually measured ring gap before final assembly.

    just building and checked ring gap at 0.023 much too big.

    contacted wossner in Germany and they dont know what gap they put in when manufacturing.

    turnsout they dont make the rings they are from an outside supplier.

    not very promising, I expect a lot people just fir straight from the box and are quite oblivious.

    probably discard them and put it down to experience.

    now wheres that weisco catalog
    Myself
    Re: Wossner pistons

    Some Seadoos run as much as .022 stock. I helped a local boy with his Polaris ATV and his Namura ring gap was .030". I think I'd put it together and run it. It's a 2 stroke afterall, not a 14:1 E85 burning drag car.
    smokejumper
    Re: Wossner pistons

    What size bore is that on a seadoo?
