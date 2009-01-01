Thread: Wossner pistons

|
|
-
Wossner pistons
Hi,
anyone used wossner pistons in 550sx and actually measured ring gap before final assembly.
just building and checked ring gap at 0.023 much too big.
contacted wossner in Germany and they dont know what gap they put in when manufacturing.
turnsout they dont make the rings they are from an outside supplier.
not very promising, I expect a lot people just fir straight from the box and are quite oblivious.
probably discard them and put it down to experience.
now wheres that weisco catalog
-
Re: Wossner pistons
Some Seadoos run as much as .022 stock. I helped a local boy with his Polaris ATV and his Namura ring gap was .030". I think I'd put it together and run it. It's a 2 stroke afterall, not a 14:1 E85 burning drag car.
-
Re: Wossner pistons
What size bore is that on a seadoo?
