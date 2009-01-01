Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wossner pistons #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Surrey, United Kingdom Posts 2 Wossner pistons Hi,



anyone used wossner pistons in 550sx and actually measured ring gap before final assembly.



just building and checked ring gap at 0.023 much too big.



contacted wossner in Germany and they dont know what gap they put in when manufacturing.



turnsout they dont make the rings they are from an outside supplier.



not very promising, I expect a lot people just fir straight from the box and are quite oblivious.



probably discard them and put it down to experience.



now wheres that weisco catalog #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,962 Re: Wossner pistons Some Seadoos run as much as .022 stock. I helped a local boy with his Polaris ATV and his Namura ring gap was .030". I think I'd put it together and run it. It's a 2 stroke afterall, not a 14:1 E85 burning drag car. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

