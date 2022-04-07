 Maverickjone911 scammer
  Today, 01:26 PM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,153

    Maverickjone911 scammer

    I have a thread up wanting to buy a parts card for an ultra 150. I've been texting the guy and we came to a agreement on the price. Refuses to take payment through PayPal as goods and services will only accept payment as friends and family. I offered to cover the fees still no go.Screenshot_20220407-132037.pngScreenshot_20220407-132049.pngScreenshot_20220407-132058.png
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:42 PM
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    43
    Posts
    11,167
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Maverickjone911 scammer

    So many scammers doing this right now.

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:43 PM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,153

    Re: Maverickjone911 scammer

    I can't believe how bad this site is with letting people do this. My dumbass actually sent to zelle payment to him thank God there was something wrong with his account and it didn't go through. He said he only does goods and services for purchases over $100 lol. Just enough so that my order had to be shipped friends and family.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:53 PM
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    43
    Posts
    11,167
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Maverickjone911 scammer

    Lol this site has been irrelevant since 2007.

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
    Reply With Quote
