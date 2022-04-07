Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Maverickjone911 scammer #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 40 Posts 4,153 Maverickjone911 scammer I have a thread up wanting to buy a parts card for an ultra 150. I've been texting the guy and we came to a agreement on the price. Refuses to take payment through PayPal as goods and services will only accept payment as friends and family. I offered to cover the fees still no go.Screenshot_20220407-132037.pngScreenshot_20220407-132049.pngScreenshot_20220407-132058.png How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





So many scammers doing this right now.



I can't believe how bad this site is with letting people do this. My dumbass actually sent to zelle payment to him thank God there was something wrong with his account and it didn't go through. He said he only does goods and services for purchases over $100 lol. Just enough so that my order had to be shipped friends and family.





Lol this site has been irrelevant since 2007.



