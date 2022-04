Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 SS Mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2022 Location NC Posts 1 750 SS Mods Ive got a 1994 Kawasaki 750 SS That Im using for a special project. Im seeking Help on several issues. My Main one to start is Getting Rid of the OEM Electrical Box that houses everything, Coils, starter solinoids and Electrical Box for Running. Am hoping there are better after market parts like switch box, Coils etc that can be used.



Ant constructive Imput will be greatly appreciated!!!



The 94 ss is already nice and basic. The only real electronics were the fuel gage, oil level sensor and the over temp switch. The electrical box is your ski is already pretty basic.

