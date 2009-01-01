Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 zxi 900 oil block off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location califorina Posts 1 1995 zxi 900 oil block off Do i need to block off oil feed and pump to switch to mixing my fuel with oil in tank? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,112 Blog Entries 6 Re: 1995 zxi 900 oil block off Oil pumps are reliable because they are lubricated better than

any other part on the engine.



If you take away the injector oil (and replace it with premix), the

pump's source of self lubrication is gone.





Bill M.



If you switch to premix, remove the pump and plug and install

a block-off plate.



The 900 mixes the oil inside the carb's float bowl. Plug-off

the nipples on the carb with 3-1/8" vacuum caps and a small

zip tie.



Maybe John has a kit (a kit would be better), or get the 1/8"

vacuum caps from a local Napa. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





