1995 zxi 900 oil block off
Do i need to block off oil feed and pump to switch to mixing my fuel with oil in tank?
Re: 1995 zxi 900 oil block off
Oil pumps are reliable because they are lubricated better than
any other part on the engine.
If you take away the injector oil (and replace it with premix), the
pump's source of self lubrication is gone.
Bill M.
If you switch to premix, remove the pump and plug and install
a block-off plate.
The 900 mixes the oil inside the carb's float bowl. Plug-off
the nipples on the carb with 3-1/8" vacuum caps and a small
zip tie.
Maybe John has a kit (a kit would be better), or get the 1/8"
vacuum caps from a local Napa.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
