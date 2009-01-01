 1995 zxi 900 oil block off
  Today, 01:03 AM #1
    vwdean55
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    califorina
    Posts
    1995 zxi 900 oil block off

    Do i need to block off oil feed and pump to switch to mixing my fuel with oil in tank?
  Today, 01:52 AM #2
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,112
    Blog Entries
    Re: 1995 zxi 900 oil block off

    Oil pumps are reliable because they are lubricated better than
    any other part on the engine.

    If you take away the injector oil (and replace it with premix), the
    pump's source of self lubrication is gone.


    Bill M.

    If you switch to premix, remove the pump and plug and install
    a block-off plate.

    The 900 mixes the oil inside the carb's float bowl. Plug-off
    the nipples on the carb with 3-1/8" vacuum caps and a small
    zip tie.

    Maybe John has a kit (a kit would be better), or get the 1/8"
    vacuum caps from a local Napa.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


