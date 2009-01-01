Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 650sx impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,958 WTB 650sx impeller NOT A STOCK ONE. Condition needs to be like new to brand new. My suppliers don't have any in stock. I'd take an SXi impeller that's already cut for a 650 pump also. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,016 Re: WTB 650sx impeller Straight pitch overlap stainless , 15.5 - 16.5 ? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 35 Posts 5,346 Re: WTB 650sx impeller I have a mako stainless 16 that I’d let go fairly cheap

