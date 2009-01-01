Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2020 Yama VX Deluxe Has Gasoline in oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Texas Posts 5 2020 Yama VX Deluxe Has Gasoline in oil I have a 2020 VX with 83 hrs on it. It appears the oil has gas in it. The oil level was higher than expected on the last oil change. The oil was thin and smell of gas. The Yamaha help line has heard of this and the slang term for it is "Making oil". The dealers have never heard of this. The TR1 engine still runs great but with this thin oil I don't know how long.

Any input would be helpful. Thanks, JM

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Jun 2006
Location Arkansas
Age 45
Posts 6,958

Re: 2020 Yama VX Deluxe Has Gasoline in oil

Sounds like the oil has been in there a while. How many hours since last oil change?



