I have for sale a 02' Kawasaki STX-R 1200 Jet Ski. This model was produced for the Kawasaki factory race team.

Hand Layed fiberglass hull . Rated as one of the 10 best jet skis ever built. Top speed 67-70 mph. Everything works.

No issues. Low hours. Thousands of dollars in aftermarket parts and mods.

Flotation added for less hull in the water. Can be easily removed until you feel ok with the hull on top the water.

1200cc Triple

40mm Mikuni carb rack

Brand new Computer / Multifuntion console ( $965.00 ) ( Original computer had impact damage to the screen)

150 psi Jet Worx head ( $200.00 )

Factory and custom free flow waterboxes ( factory box installed ) ($120)

Stinger and Pipe mods made

Brand new Hull/Drive shaft seal. Feeler guage alignment to .0015" ($125.00)

UMI Racing steering and aluminum bar set-up ($425)

Beautiful Jet Trim custom seat rebuild and cover ($450)

Exhaust water bleeding system with triple pissers and manual on and off valves

1000 GPH Bilge pump with auto float switch ($100)

Skat Trak Custom 4" set back pump with nozzle extension and matched Stainless Impeller ( $ 1400.00 )



Beach House fully adjustable hull sponsons ($200)

2 year old 330 amp battery. Always wintered inside on a float charger.

Denier cover w/ zippered vents.

It's all sitting on a really sweet, restored trailer with upgraded 2200 lb axle with brand new hubs, brand new wheels and 4:80x12" tires. New ball coupler, new chains, new wiring, good spare and rim mounted on trailer, new jack, new bunks, new lights. Springs are excellent so I didn't replace them.

I take care of my toys, and I like my stuff right . E-mail me and I'll call or email you a contact number.



$7000.00 With trailer. 6500.00 wirhout.