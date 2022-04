Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 seadoo GTX jet pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2021 Location Nj Posts 1 2000 seadoo GTX jet pump Hello all

I just rebuilt my jet pump and realized after I reassembled and filled with oil I forgot to put in the plastic piece that goes under the cone which I believe is called an antirattle device? Do I need to drain the oil and put in the piece and that spring or will it be OK? Thanks in advance.

