 01 gp800r parting out (CT)
pxctoday

  Today, 06:44 PM
    bryanmilio
    bryanmilio is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    38
    Posts
    728

    01 gp800r parting out (CT)

    Parting out...freshwater ski
    Good motor with flywheel $1000
    Ebox and Stator $250
    Good pump with prop and shaft $200
    Servo motor $75
    Carbs, intake, reeds $200
    Midshaft $100
    Complete hull with papers $350
    Pics to come...


    Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk
    96 sxi
    88 650 sx
    87 x2
  Today, 07:31 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,011

    Re: 01 gp800r parting out (CT)

    Want to sell bottom end of engine ? Cases and crankshaft
