01 gp800r parting out (CT)
Parting out...freshwater ski
Good motor with flywheel $1000
Ebox and Stator $250
Good pump with prop and shaft $200
Servo motor $75
Carbs, intake, reeds $200
Midshaft $100
Complete hull with papers $350
Pics to come...
Re: 01 gp800r parting out (CT)
Want to sell bottom end of engine ? Cases and crankshaft
