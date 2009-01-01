Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 01 gp800r parting out (CT) #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 38 Posts 728 01 gp800r parting out (CT) Parting out...freshwater ski

Good motor with flywheel $1000

Ebox and Stator $250

Good pump with prop and shaft $200

Servo motor $75

Carbs, intake, reeds $200

Midshaft $100

Complete hull with papers $350

Pics to come...





Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk 96 sxi

88 650 sx

87 x2 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,011 Re: 01 gp800r parting out (CT) Want to sell bottom end of engine ? Cases and crankshaft Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules