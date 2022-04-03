Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: need help identifying carbs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 35 Posts 252 need help identifying carbs picked up a beater 1100stx on saturday for 600.00 bucks, its a old racing stx, came with a coffman pipe, umi steering stem, bars, finger lever, coolhead, and these carbs im unfamiliar with. the intake manifold is also polished, im guess once i rebuild it ill find a flywheel and maybe a timing advance plate too

20220403_165105.jpg

20220403_190234.jpg

20220403_190250.jpg

20220403_190301.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,009 Re: need help identifying carbs That was a good deal , sudco 42 mm race carbs , show me a pic of Venturi , should be a dump tube made of brass , straight cut @ end , short , like a buckshot , no choke , primer hook up nipple on metering side of carb , they also made a 38 mm version of this carb , measure throttle plate , if 42 type they will be 43.5 mm Last edited by Bionic racing; Yesterday at 10:39 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,434 Re: need help identifying carbs Per Keihin's website, those appear to be these:



https://www.keihin-na.com/aftermarket/cdkii/





CDKII Carburetor Parts General:

Keihin has discontinued the line of CKDII watercraft carburetors. However, the complete line of repair kits and service parts will continue to be offered.



CDK38



https://www.keihin-na.com/assets/1/7/cdk_parts.pdf



I tried throwing as much info to you to help identify these carbs. So in reading the identifying letters and numbers on the carb. They appear to be CDKII models. But check for yourself to be certain.



Bionic Racing would know more. I just looked at the model numbers.



Proceed with caution! Last edited by Cliff; Yesterday at 10:42 PM . #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 35 Posts 252 Re: need help identifying carbs Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by That was a good deal , sudco 42 mm race carbs , show me a pic of Venturi , should be a dump tube made of brass , straight cut @ end , short , like a buckshot , no choke , primer hook up nipple on metering side of carb , they also made a 38 mm version of this carb , measure throttle plate , if 42 type they will be 43.5 mm 20220403_194006.jpg

20220403_194018.jpg

20220403_194059.jpg

20220403_194107.jpg

