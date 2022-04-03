|
need help identifying carbs
picked up a beater 1100stx on saturday for 600.00 bucks, its a old racing stx, came with a coffman pipe, umi steering stem, bars, finger lever, coolhead, and these carbs im unfamiliar with. the intake manifold is also polished, im guess once i rebuild it ill find a flywheel and maybe a timing advance plate too
20220403_165105.jpg
20220403_190234.jpg
20220403_190250.jpg
20220403_190301.jpg
Re: need help identifying carbs
That was a good deal , sudco 42 mm race carbs , show me a pic of Venturi , should be a dump tube made of brass , straight cut @ end , short , like a buckshot , no choke , primer hook up nipple on metering side of carb , they also made a 38 mm version of this carb , measure throttle plate , if 42 type they will be 43.5 mm
Last edited by Bionic racing; Yesterday at 10:39 PM.
Re: need help identifying carbs
Per Keihin's website, those appear to be these:
https://www.keihin-na.com/aftermarket/cdkii/
CDKII Carburetor Parts General:
Keihin has discontinued the line of CKDII watercraft carburetors. However, the complete line of repair kits and service parts will continue to be offered.
CDK38
https://www.keihin-na.com/assets/1/7/cdk_parts.pdf
I tried throwing as much info to you to help identify these carbs. So in reading the identifying letters and numbers on the carb. They appear to be CDKII models. But check for yourself to be certain.

Bionic Racing would know more. I just looked at the model numbers.

Proceed with caution!
Bionic Racing would know more. I just looked at the model numbers.
Proceed with caution!
Last edited by Cliff; Yesterday at 10:42 PM.
Re: need help identifying carbs
20220403_194006.jpg
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
That was a good deal , sudco 42 mm race carbs , show me a pic of Venturi , should be a dump tube made of brass , straight cut @ end , short , like a buckshot , no choke , primer hook up nipple on metering side of carb , they also made a 38 mm version of this carb , measure throttle plate , if 42 type they will be 43.5 mm
20220403_194018.jpg
20220403_194059.jpg
20220403_194107.jpg
kinda wondering about still using these on my jetmate for me and the family, good idea or no?
Last edited by CA550sx123; Yesterday at 10:50 PM.
