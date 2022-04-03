 need help identifying carbs
  Yesterday, 10:09 PM #1
    CA550sx123
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    35
    Posts
    252

    need help identifying carbs

    picked up a beater 1100stx on saturday for 600.00 bucks, its a old racing stx, came with a coffman pipe, umi steering stem, bars, finger lever, coolhead, and these carbs im unfamiliar with. the intake manifold is also polished, im guess once i rebuild it ill find a flywheel and maybe a timing advance plate too
    20220403_165105.jpg
    20220403_190234.jpg
    20220403_190250.jpg
    20220403_190301.jpg
  Yesterday, 10:36 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,009

    Re: need help identifying carbs

    That was a good deal , sudco 42 mm race carbs , show me a pic of Venturi , should be a dump tube made of brass , straight cut @ end , short , like a buckshot , no choke , primer hook up nipple on metering side of carb , they also made a 38 mm version of this carb , measure throttle plate , if 42 type they will be 43.5 mm
  Yesterday, 10:41 PM #3
    Cliff
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,434

    Re: need help identifying carbs

    Per Keihin's website, those appear to be these:

    https://www.keihin-na.com/aftermarket/cdkii/


    CDKII Carburetor Parts General:
    Keihin has discontinued the line of CKDII watercraft carburetors. However, the complete line of repair kits and service parts will continue to be offered.

    CDK38

    https://www.keihin-na.com/assets/1/7/cdk_parts.pdf

    I tried throwing as much info to you to help identify these carbs. So in reading the identifying letters and numbers on the carb. They appear to be CDKII models. But check for yourself to be certain.

    Bionic Racing would know more. I just looked at the model numbers.

    Proceed with caution!
  Yesterday, 10:46 PM #4
    CA550sx123
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    35
    Posts
    252

    Re: need help identifying carbs

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    That was a good deal , sudco 42 mm race carbs , show me a pic of Venturi , should be a dump tube made of brass , straight cut @ end , short , like a buckshot , no choke , primer hook up nipple on metering side of carb , they also made a 38 mm version of this carb , measure throttle plate , if 42 type they will be 43.5 mm
    20220403_194006.jpg
    20220403_194018.jpg
    20220403_194059.jpg
    20220403_194107.jpg
    kinda wondering about still using these on my jetmate for me and the family, good idea or no?
