 Famous square nose???
  Yesterday, 08:31 PM
    Cash408
    Cash408 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2021
    Location
    WI
    Posts
    3

    Famous square nose???

    I acquired this ski about a year ago from the name on the bottom of the ski. He got it from someone that said it was a famous ski and it needed to find it's home.

    Well I decided that I would start building it along with help from him. It had waterlogged foam, gelcoat on the bottom and it was chipped and the bottom needed to be redone.

    I've been working on it for almost a year now and pretty happy with the hull work that I did. Especially since it's one big learning experience. Figured I would share this on here instead of fukbook.

    Sent from my Pixel 3 using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 08:42 PM
    Cash408
    Cash408 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Cash408's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2021
    Location
    WI
    Posts
    3

    Re: Famous square nose???

    First thing I did was cut open the tray and start removing the foam. I struggled with this. Getting the tray open and put was easy. The foam was terrible. I used the multi tool and that worked ok for big chunks but noisier then heck. I then used the pressure washer with the straight nozzle and I got a good bath of foam. At work we have a nozzle that spins and it'll actually cut through hydraulic lines. I then finished it off with a wire wheel on the drill and that worked the best. I never thought it would of worked as well as it did.

  Yesterday, 09:07 PM
    Cash408
    Cash408 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Cash408's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2021
    Location
    WI
    Posts
    3

    Re: Famous square nose???

    For the bottom it took alot of hours and alot of razor blades. I used north woods strip it and that helped alot. After all the scraping I put marine Tex on the bottom for all the gouges. Since the bottom was very rough I ended up putting marine Tex on the entire bottom. I then used sand paper on PVC to try and true the bottom.

    I ended up taking the hull to my work and use our giant paint booth. I asked a coworker if he wanted to paint it for me and he was thrilled to do so and said he wanted to do more hulls. For the primer I used some military epoxy primer and then just some white marine cat paint.

    It sure is crazy just looking at the pictures it doesn't do justice with how much labor is put into this stuff.

    Sent from my Pixel 3 using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 09:47 PM
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    35
    Posts
    249

    Re: Famous square nose???

    good work, im interested in the hulls history for sure! good luck
