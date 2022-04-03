|
Famous square nose???
I acquired this ski about a year ago from the name on the bottom of the ski. He got it from someone that said it was a famous ski and it needed to find it's home.
Well I decided that I would start building it along with help from him. It had waterlogged foam, gelcoat on the bottom and it was chipped and the bottom needed to be redone.
I've been working on it for almost a year now and pretty happy with the hull work that I did. Especially since it's one big learning experience. Figured I would share this on here instead of fukbook.
Re: Famous square nose???
good work, im interested in the hulls history for sure! good luck
