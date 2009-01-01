 WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover
  Today, 06:15 PM #1
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,953

    WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover

    Like the title states, anybody have it?
  Today, 07:32 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,000

    Re: WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover

    Might have the motor , lmk I’ll start lookin
  Today, 10:20 PM #3
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,953

    Re: WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover

    Ya, just let me know if you have it. I've got one here that works normally but after the machine is shut off, the motor will cycle the valves about every 3-5 minutes.
