PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover
Like the title states, anybody have it?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover
Re: WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover
Might have the motor , lmk I’ll start lookin
Re: WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover
Re: WTB GP1200r PV servo motor XLT1200 PTO cover
Ya, just let me know if you have it. I've got one here that works normally but after the machine is shut off, the motor will cycle the valves about every 3-5 minutes.
