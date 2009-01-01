Need some help from the experts here. I'm working on a Stx15f. It wouldn't start so I tested the fuel pump and it was bad. I replaced it and the ski still won't start. So I tested everything and he's what I know. I have good pressure to fuel rail. I have good spark. The ski will start and run for a moment when I inject fuel in the cylinder or injector holes in intake. I do have a low pulse with a noid test light at each injector and they will barely spit fuel when trying to start it. When I apply 12v to the injector it opens and fuel flows great.
I've never had this issue before. It's almost like I'm not getting enough voltage to injectors. Any ideas?
