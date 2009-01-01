|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
kawasaki 750 piston rods question
I have 2 crankshafts. They appear identical but I am not sure what one crank is from. the connecting rods have different numbers cast in them. one set 3706 A, the other is 3705 O, I am wondering if there is any difference, or is it just a casting mold number. Thanks for any clarification
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: kawasaki 750 piston rods question
Forgot to mention that this is a small pin engine
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules